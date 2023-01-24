Editorial | Letters Letter: Allegations about Scout camp shooting a shock Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! As someone who has been an Eagle Scout for 69 years (since 1954), I was completely shocked and horrified to read about the accidental shooting with an assault rifle that killed an 11-year-old Boy Scout at Camp Honokaia. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. As someone who has been an Eagle Scout for 69 years (since 1954), I was completely shocked and horrified to read about the accidental shooting with an assault rifle that killed an 11-year-old Boy Scout at Camp Honokaia. According to a lawsuit filed by the boy’s family, there were enough high-powered guns at the camp to turn Troop 19 into a fighting youth brigade (“Firearm safety rules flouted at Boy Scout camp, suit claims,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 20). There was “an arsenal of weapons that included an AR-15-type rifle, an M-4 carbine, four shotguns, four Glock pistols and an AK-17 semi-automatic assault rifle — the firearm that killed 11-year-old Manuel Carvalho.” Additionally, while banned under Boy Scout rules, the leaders sadly and foolishly used “zombie or human-form targets at the camp firing ranges,” according to the lawsuit. Why? That’s just insane! Are the leaders trying to teach the young Scouts the most effective way to disable a human being? What happened to the concentric-circle targets that are used in rife competition? William T. Kinaka Wailuku EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Keep wary eye on Red Hill promises