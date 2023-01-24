comscore Letter: Allegations about Scout camp shooting a shock
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Allegations about Scout camp shooting a shock

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

As someone who has been an Eagle Scout for 69 years (since 1954), I was completely shocked and horrified to read about the accidental shooting with an assault rifle that killed an 11-year-old Boy Scout at Camp Honokaia. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Keep wary eye on Red Hill promises

Scroll Up