Letter: Focus on real issues, not feral-chicken fines

The chicken legislation by state Rep. Scot Matayoshi is just that (“Feeding feral chickens could bring $500 fine,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 19). The quotes from those afraid of freedom-loving chickens were ridiculous.

Crazed, aggressive chickens attacking kids who are the same size as chickens? Accidents being caused by chickens trying to cross the road? Isn’t that a joke punchline? The mental health effects of clucking sounds (somehow not affected by human noise pollution)?

Can we address real societal concerns and not play chicken?

Mark Stitham

Kailua

