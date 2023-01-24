Editorial | Letters Letter: Focus on real issues, not feral-chicken fines Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The chicken legislation by state Rep. Scot Matayoshi is just that (“Feeding feral chickens could bring $500 fine,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 19). The quotes from those afraid of freedom-loving chickens were ridiculous. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The chicken legislation by state Rep. Scot Matayoshi is just that (“Feeding feral chickens could bring $500 fine,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 19). The quotes from those afraid of freedom-loving chickens were ridiculous. Crazed, aggressive chickens attacking kids who are the same size as chickens? Accidents being caused by chickens trying to cross the road? Isn’t that a joke punchline? The mental health effects of clucking sounds (somehow not affected by human noise pollution)? Can we address real societal concerns and not play chicken? Mark Stitham Kailua EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Keep wary eye on Red Hill promises