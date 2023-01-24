Letter: Permit delays cause hardship for families

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A year ago, our family excitedly decided to fix up our aged house for future aging in place, and helping our children economically to stay in Hawaii. We did everything that needed to be done, including getting a loan and finding a place to stay temporarily while the contractors fix the house.

Well, our dream has turned to hardship and sadness, as everything was in place except the permit, which is holding up moving forward on our new home. We are past six months of renting and we have to dip into our life savings to pay our bills, all because we have to pay rent beyond what was planned because of the permit, which is sitting on someone’s desk to be approved.

I know we are not the only ones with this problem, and I am pleading with Gov. Josh Green to please help the people who are suffering because the permits are at a standstill.

Bonnie Matsumoto

Moiliili

