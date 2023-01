Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation CEO Lori Kahikina had good news for the city’s rail board, or what qualifies as good news for HART. There’s progress being made on some key flaws in the guideway, fixing cracks in 21 hammerhead supports and in the width mismatch between train wheels and the tracks.

As distressing as it is to face such fundamental problems before the project is completed, at least the public can hope they are being addressed before the first riders get on the initial segment later this year.