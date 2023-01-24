Editorial | Off the News Off The News: Trouble on the octopus farm Today Updated 7:12 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! It’s a touchy situation: The Kanaloa Octopus Farm, launched as a site for breeding research, has become a popular attraction on Hawaii island, with paid tours that include touching octopuses held in 100-gallon tanks. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. It’s a touchy situation: The Kanaloa Octopus Farm, launched as a site for breeding research, has become a popular attraction on Hawaii island, with paid tours that include touching octopuses held in 100-gallon tanks. That’s drawn charges that the operation is cruel — and questions over whether an octopus “petting zoo” is appropriate for the state’s Ocean Science & Technology Park. Last week, the state Division of Aquatic Resources ordered the company to end work with day octopus under 1 pound or animals caught in West Hawaii waters. The farm’s owner says it does neither, but will apply for state permits. In the meantime, the octopus farm will work with Hawaiian bobtail squid, which are not regulated by the state. Previous Story Editorial: Keep wary eye on Red Hill promises