Off The News: Trouble on the octopus farm

It’s a touchy situation: The Kanaloa Octopus Farm, launched as a site for breeding research, has become a popular attraction on Hawaii island, with paid tours that include touching octopuses held in 100-gallon tanks. That’s drawn charges that the operation is cruel — and questions over whether an octopus “petting zoo” is appropriate for the state’s Ocean Science & Technology Park.

Last week, the state Division of Aquatic Resources ordered the company to end work with day octopus under 1 pound or animals caught in West Hawaii waters. The farm’s owner says it does neither, but will apply for state permits. In the meantime, the octopus farm will work with Hawaiian bobtail squid, which are not regulated by the state.