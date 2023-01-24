Editorial: Strong start for Green’s agenda

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

One big grievance that some legislators raised about former Gov. David Ige was that he did not have a fully formed plan of action for their consideration — some of them feeling it strongly enough that they backed his primary-election opponent in his 2018 bid for reelection. Read more

One big grievance that some legislators raised about former Gov. David Ige was that he did not have a fully formed plan of action for their consideration — some of them feeling it strongly enough that they backed his primary-election opponent in his 2018 bid for reelection.

Lawmakers cannot make the same complaint about Gov. Josh Green, who on Monday delivered his first State of the State address to a joint session of the just-convened state Legislature. These elected officials owe the governor support in advancing what he repeatedly described as “bold action.”

The twists and turns of an uncertain economic future make a true assessment premature, especially with the honeymoon phase of a new administration still lingering. Even so, having a vision in place — one that focuses on a drive for housing and tax relief for struggling families — is, for the public, an encouraging start to the whole process.

Green laid out an agenda stretching well beyond what the current legislative session could accomplish, a job list he titled “Action Rooted in Values.” The action plan enumerated the priority needs of housing, homelessness, the cost of living, climate, environment and mental health — all of them issues that belong in the top tier.

This blueprint is sure to get this question in the Legislature: Can the state afford it, starting with the more than $300 million in tax relief?

Most of this comprises targeted credits, tax code adjustments to offset inflation and at least doubling the personal exemption and the standard deduction.

The governor said this is aimed at what economists call Asset Limited, Income Constrained and Employed (ALICE) residents — the people who, while working, still lack a sufficient financial cushion. They need every bit they can get to cover their monthly costs.

“The reason this is good,” Green said in a news conference following the address, and pointing to one of his trademark whiteboard charts, “is every single dollar you see here goes back into the economy.”

That is an important argument to make, especially if one goal is to intervene on behalf of those living near the economic cliff, and at a point before they fall into homelessness.

In response to questions, Green acknowledged that the budgetary surplus the state now enjoys in part because of federal pandemic assistance will not last, but he added that he wants to see the help offered now to the people who need it most.

The devil will be in the budgetary details of the plan, as it will be in the execution of one of Green’s other initiatives: accelerating homelessness solutions.

Green is seeking funds for construction of 12 more “kauhale” villages for the houseless. And the governor issued an emergency proclamation, which he signed in the midst of his Monday speech, “removing unnecessary red tape” involved in tackling homelessness.

While giving the governor a standing ovation for the gesture, privately some legislators were, justifiably, expressing some worry.

Emergency proclamations can outlive their welcome, and this one waives a concerning list of laws, on issues from historic preservation to collective bargaining. There will be some pushback, even for something as promising as the kauhale concept.

Lawmakers have a critical function here, which is to work toward making inroads on Green’s plans. The governor’s Cabinet nominees must be ready, while seeking Senate confirmation, to show that they have both fiscal and administrative road maps for their projects.

But on balance, it’s a hopeful sign that there are some strong policy ideas to start with — and it is hoped that the Legislature will hear them out and help to move things forward.