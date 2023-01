Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Comedian and movie star Kevin Hart is returning to Hawaii in March for an evening of stand-up at the Blaisdell Arena, the Blaisdell Center announced Monday.

A high-energy performer onstage, Hart will bring his “Reality Check” stand-up tour to the arena March 19. His first appearance in Hawaii was in 2011, and he has performed here several times since.

Beginning in 2009, Hart had a series of popular comedy specials, the semi-autobiographical “I’m a Grown Little Man,” “Seriously Funny” and “Laugh at My Pain.” The specials advanced his budding acting career, and soon he landed leading roles opposite Ice Cube in “Ride Along” (2014), Will Ferrell in “Get Hard” (2015) and Dwayne Johnson in “Central Intelligence” (2016). He joined Johnson again in the revival of the “Jumanji” film franchise in 2017. He has been ubiquitous at events such as award shows and major sports events.

Pre-sale tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, and general admission tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via ticketmaster.com. Prices were not announced.