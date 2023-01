Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s always a treat to go out for brunch. Here are a few spots I checked out recently: Read more

It’s always a treat to go out for brunch. Here are a few spots I checked out recently:

On cloud nine

Cloud Nine Cafe (1221 Kapiolani Blvd. Ste. 111) is known for its fluffy, Japanese-style soufflé pancakes, available in flavors like brown sugar with boba, mango cream with pineapple, and strawberry cream with strawberry. The most popular flavor is chocolate cream with Oreo chips ($12.75). If you prefer savory dishes, get the soufflé sunrise ($15.25), which features three soufflé pancakes with a sunny-side-up egg, Spam and cheese with a side green salad and housemade honey mustard.

Call 808-739-9988 or visit cloud9cafehi.com.

Time to ‘tango’

Tangö Contemporary Cafe (1288 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 120), now owned by chef Lawrence Nakamoto (former executive chef at Neiman Marcus), offers a variety of choices for breakfast and brunch. Popular dishes include crab hash Benedict ($18) — complete with blue crab claw meat — Swedish pancakes ($14) served with fresh fruits, berry compote and fresh whipped cream, and Hamakua mushroom risotto ($20). The latter is on the brunch, lunch and dinner menus, and it’s one of the best entrées there.

Call 808-593-7288 or visit tangocafehawaii.com.

A Cozy Café

Tucked away in 808 Center is Farmhouse Cafe (808 Sheridan St. Ste. 107), a cozy establishment that specializes in gourmet European dishes. Brunch is available 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and until 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

Customer favorites include the gourmet burger ($22.50) with onion date jam, Gorgonzola blue cheese, demi-glace and potato mille-feuille, and Le Complete Crepe ($18), made with buckwheat galette flour and topped with Gruyere, diced potatoes, sunny-side-up egg and Parisian ham. The Mediterranean bowl ($25) — served with two sunny-side-up eggs, two lamb sausages, kale, baby tomato pearl couscous salad with red onions, roasted sweet potatoes and feta — is another flavorful option. Call 808-888-2055 or visit farmhousecafe20.com.