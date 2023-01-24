comscore Enjoy the fruits of your labor
Crave | The Little Foodie

Enjoy the fruits of your labor

  • By Mariko Jackson
  • Today
  • Updated 4:46 p.m.
  • PHOTO BY MARIKO JACKSON

When I was last visiting Japan, every day during my walk to the station, I passed a shop selling fruit sandwiches. Read more

Previous Story
A new scoop truck
Next Story
Get jigae with it

Scroll Up