The Korean dish known as kimchi jigae could be considered a soupy stew or a chunky soup.

Traditionally, jigae is made with a meat stock, but this version uses vegetable stock. Also, be aware that many varieties of the key ingredient, kimchi, contain fish sauce or dried shrimp, so check the ingredient list.

Change out the vegetables for whatever you like. Lotus root does take a while to cook, so if you’re in a hurry you might want to swap that out for something less dense.

Jigae can be fiery, but you can dial back the chile-pepper heat. This version is moderate in spiciness; you can always add more peppers, or cut back if you’re timid. If you’re very heat-averse this is not the dish for you.

Vegan Kimchi Stew

Ingredients:

• 1 small lotus root (about 1/2 pound), peeled and thinly sliced

• 1 small daikon, peeled and cut in chunks

• 6 ounces fresh enoki or shimeji mushrooms

• 1 pound silken or soft tofu, drained and cut in large cubes

Ingredients for stock:

• 2 tablespoons sesame oil

• 1 cup thinly sliced onion

• 1 cup vegan kimchi, drained and chopped; liquid reserved

• 2 cloves garlic, smashed and minced

• 1 tablespoon gochugaru

• 1 tablespoon gochujang

• 3 cups vegetable or mushroom stock

Directions:

Make stock: Heat sesame oil in large soup pot. Sauté onion, chopped kimchi and garlic in oil until onions are transparent. Stir in gochugaru and gochujang, then add vegetable stock and reserved kimchi liquid. Bring to simmer.

Add lotus root; cover and cook 20-30 minutes. Add daikon and mushrooms; cover and cook another 10 minutes, uncovered.

Taste stock, adding more gochugaru or gochujang, if desired. Add tofu to pot and simmer for a minute until heated through.

Serves 4.