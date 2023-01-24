comscore Oh, the places you’ll merlot
Crave | Pour Choices

Oh, the places you’ll merlot

  • By Chris Ramelb
  • Jan. 24, 2023
  • PHOTO BY CHRIS RAMELB
  • PHOTO BY CHRIS RAMELB

A recent trip to Duckhorn Vineyards in Napa Valley helped shift my perspective. Read more

Previous Story
Baked to perfection
Next Story
Poke of champions

Scroll Up