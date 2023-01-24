Poke of champions

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In honor of the Super Bowl coming up Feb. 12, we’re paying homage to another type of bowl — poke.

Poke bowls can be hotly contested, in terms of who’s got the best one on Oahu. If you’re looking for unique options, check out the following.

Hou Fish Market

Hou Fish Market (1067 Kapiolani Blvd.) specializes in poke and sushi, with many bowls and platters to choose from. Popular choices include seared salmon bowl with garlic mayo and Aloha bowl (fresh tuna and salmon, avocado, crab salad, ocean salad and masago).

Looking for something unique? Go for the poke chirashi bowl, a colorful assortment complete with tamago, hamachi, tuna, salmon, cucumber, masago and ikura on sushi rice.

Call 808-591-8668 or visit houfish.com.

Poke Fix

Located in Waikiki, Poke Fix (334 Seaside Ave. Ste. 108) is known for its wide variety of poke and toppings. Customers can choose up to three toppings with their oneor two-choice poke bowls.

Popular toppings include seaweed salad, crab salad, pickled ginger and edamame. The biz also offers premium choices like avocado, taegu and pickled garlic.

Poke Fix offers curbside pickup for added convenience. Call 808-807-7999 or follow the biz on Instagram (@pokefixhawaii).

Ocean Taste

Ocean Taste (2840 Kapiolani Blvd.) offers a variety of poke bowls with sushi rice or green salad. The business, formerly located at Ohana Hale Marketplace, is known for its aburi (torched selections), which make its seafood bowls different. The Kaisen don is one of its most popular poke bowls, and includes ahi, salmon, tako, ikura and a premium egg. (Customers who don’t want a raw egg can substitute it for tamago.)

Call 808-636-0877 or follow the biz on Instagram (oceantastehawaii).

Fort Ruger Market

Options abound when it comes to poke bowls at Fort Ruger Market (3585 Alohea Ave.). The original poke bowl includes your choice of white, brown or sushi rice, or organic greens and your choice of poke (up to two choices of poke allowed).

If you want to take your seafood to the next level, get the Simply Amazing poke bowl, which includes one choice of poke, one choice of meat — such as crispy lechon, kalua pork, pork adobo and pork guisantes — and one side (kimchi, lomi salmon, ocean salad and mac salad).

Call 808-737-4531 or follow the biz on Instagram (@rugermarket).

Local Boy Sushi

For customers who want a little of everything, Kaneohe-based Local Boy Sushi (46-026 Kamehameha Hwy.) offers a Big Braddah bowl, which comes with five choices. This special bowl comes with one piece of shrimp tempura over genji-mai brown rice. Take your pick from choices like smoked salmon, ahi poke, spicy ahi, kalua pork, smoked meat, barbecue chicken and more.

Call 808-398-9366 or follow the biz on Instagram (@localboysushi).

Ono Seafood

Ono Seafood (747 Kapahulu Ave.) is known for its variety of ahi poke in a casual setting. Choose from Hawaiian-style ahi, wasabi ahi, spicy tako and more.

Whether you get a regular or large-sized bowl, the combos are always a good option to try two flavor styles. Pro tip: Add furikake or tempura toppings for extra crunch.

Call 808-732-4806 or follow the biz on Instagram (@ono.seafood).

Ry’s Poke Shack

Family owned and operated Ry’s Poke Shack (55-565 Kamehameha Hwy.) is located at Kahuku Sugar Mill and features poke flavors like yuzu wasabi, Hawaiian macadamia pesto (made with pine nuts, fresh Kahuku ogo, white and green onions and shoyu sesame), Lao-style and Kasian Dynamite.

“Lao-style was our first off-the-menu special that made it onto our regular menu,” says business owner Ryan Ching. “It’s a modified jeow som (popular Lao-style dipping sauce) with garlic, lime, Thai chili, cilantro, fish sauce, shoyu and sesame. Kasian Dynamite is usually one of our specials—it’s one of our most popular collab poke specials, made with Kasian Kreations’ Cajun garlic butter, imitation crab salad, chili mayo, garlic, lemon, onion, shoyu sesame and cilantro.”

Call 808-387-6599 or follow the biz on Instagram (@ryspokeshack).

Alicia’s Market

When it comes to poke, Alicia’s Market (267 Mokauea St.) is a staple. The business offers one-or two-choice poke bowls, meat bowls (with choices like char siu, turkey tails, roast beef and more) and a combination of the two to choose from. The latter is the best of both worlds, with the wasabi masago ahi poke and roast pork being a highly recommended combo.

Call 808-841-1921 or visit aliciasmarket.com.