Savor the flavor

Hearty, meaty and comforting, oxtail soup is the perfect solution for chilly nights. Here are some spots where you can get this local favorite:

Posh Caribbean Grill

Located on Kapahulu Avenue, this eatery offers Caribbean specialties like jerk chicken, made with herbs and spices.

One of my favorites on the menu, however, is the braised oxtail stew ($30). This comforting dish has a Caribbean twist, as it’s seasoned to perfection in a brown stew and served with butter beans.

758 Kapahulu Ave. Ste. 102, Honolulu

808-200-5648

Instagram: @poshcaribbeangrill

Zippy’s

Zippy’s oxtail soup ($26.75 in Honolulu) is a customer favorite.

The oxtail is simmered for hours until it boasts that fall-offthe-bone status.

It’s served in a rich broth with mushrooms and peanuts, along with choi sum, cilantro, ginger and two scoops of rice.

Various Locations

zippys.com

Instagram: @zippys

Liliha Bakery

Liliha Bakery is known for its desserts like poi mochi doughnuts, Coco Puffs and Chantilly cake. Its oxtail soup ($24.95) is one of the most popular hot entrées. This signature dish is served with rice and the bakery’s famous butter roll, along with green onions, cilantro, peanuts and minced ginger.

Fun fact: Liliha Bakery makes about 500 pounds of oxtail soup per week; it takes the kitchen staff five hours to cook the soup.

The bakery usually sells about seven bowls of oxtail soup per hour across all of its locations.

Various Locations

lilihabakery.com

Instagram: @lilihabakery

WESTMAN Café + Lounge

Waikiki-based WESTMAN Café + Lounge is the quintessential brunch spot with aesthetic (and delicious) entrées like Big Island honey soufflé pancakes ($26), kalbi fried rice ($24) and smoked salmon toast ($21).

The eatery also offers a wagyu oxtail soup ($27) that’s served with brown rice and includes oxtail, ginger, cilantro and peanuts.

This particular oxtail soup is unique because it started with a local recipe and a handful of Japanese ingredients to elevate the broth. The oxtail is wagyu, making this version extra meaty.

280 Beach Walk Ste. 106, Honolulu

808-922-1500

westmancafe.com

Instagram: @westmancafe