comscore Savor the flavor
Chew on This | Crave

Savor the flavor

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 4:30 p.m.

  • PHOTO COURTESY LILIHA BAKERY

    Oxtail soup ($24.95)

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Braised oxtail stew ($30)

  • PHOTO COURTESY ZIPPY’S RESTAURANTS

    Oxtail soup ($26.75)

  • PHOTO COURTESY WESTMAN CAFÉ + LOUNGE

    Wagyu oxtail soup ($27)

Hearty, meaty and comforting, oxtail soup is the perfect solution for chilly nights. Read more

Previous Story
Oahu just got sweeter
Next Story
Baked to perfection

Scroll Up