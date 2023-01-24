comscore Vivid dishes from Vietnam
Crave | Nadine Eats Hawaii

Vivid dishes from Vietnam

  • By Nadine Kam
  • Today
  • Updated 4:12 p.m.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Spice up your life (kind of) Despite its name, the spicy beef noodle soup ($16) isn’t particularly spicy. But there are condiments to give you that kick if needed.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Garlic butter chicken wings ($9)

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Inside the specialty banh mi ($10)

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Hu tieu mi with beef balls ($14.50)

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Rice vermicelli bowl ($14 base)

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Hu Tieu Mi with beef balls ($14.50)

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Pate appetizer ($7)

I was on route to a red light beauty session at Samsung Plaza when I was stopped in my tracks by something new, Paté Vietnamese Cuisine. Read more

Previous Story
Get jigae with it
Next Story
There’s a kick to this meatless sheet-pan meal

Scroll Up