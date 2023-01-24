Vivid dishes from Vietnam
- By Nadine Kam
Today
- Updated 4:12 p.m.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Spice up your life (kind of) Despite its name, the spicy beef noodle soup ($16) isn’t particularly spicy. But there are condiments to give you that kick if needed.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Garlic butter chicken wings ($9)
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Inside the specialty banh mi ($10)
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Hu tieu mi with beef balls ($14.50)
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Rice vermicelli bowl ($14 base)
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Pate appetizer ($7)
