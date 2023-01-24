comscore Gov. Josh Green shares vision for Hawaii
Hawaii News

Gov. Josh Green shares vision for Hawaii

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:03 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Gov. Josh Green gave his State of the State address during Monday’s joint session of the state House and Senate. Behind him were Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke and House Speaker Scott Saiki.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Gov. Josh Green gave his State of the State address during Monday’s joint session of the state House and Senate. Behind him were Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke and House Speaker Scott Saiki.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Former Hawaii governors attended Gov. Josh Green’s State of the State address Monday at the state Capitol.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Former Hawaii governors attended Gov. Josh Green’s State of the State address Monday at the state Capitol.

Gov. Josh Green outlined a bold vision for Hawaii’s future that includes tax reform and ideas to turn Hawaii into a global model addressing climate change — immediately after Green signed his first emergency proclamation on homelessness, which received a standing ovation Monday in a joint session of the state House and Senate. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Kalama Kim

Scroll Up