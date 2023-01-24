Gov. Josh Green shares vision for Hawaii
- By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:03 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Gov. Josh Green gave his State of the State address during Monday’s joint session of the state House and Senate. Behind him were Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke and House Speaker Scott Saiki.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Former Hawaii governors attended Gov. Josh Green’s State of the State address Monday at the state Capitol.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree