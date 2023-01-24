comscore Hawaii unemployment rate fell to 3.2% in December
Hawaii News

Hawaii unemployment rate fell to 3.2% in December

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:33 p.m.

Hawaii’s unemployment rate dipped 1 percentage point in December to 3.2%, its lowest level since before the pandemic, as the number of people in the state labor force decreased from the previous month. Read more

