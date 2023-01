Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Event planners, schools and various organizations on Oahu are advising people who want to celebrate by releasing balloons into the air to instead hang onto them or face a $500 fine. That’s the upshot of a new state law that went into effect this month to protect marine life and the environment.

Balloon customers at HouseMart Ben Franklin Crafts stores have the option to add weights to ensure their balloons will not be released, said Joy Shimabukuro, HouseMart’s creative director.

“With or without the law, we’ve always reminded customers not to let their balloons be released,” Shimabukuro said, “especially when it comes to the mylars, because we know the mylar balloons when released could get tangled up (in electrical power lines) and cause power outages.”

HouseMart encourages balloon customers to bring a trash bag to its stores to make sure their balloons get into their vehicles and to their celebratory locations. “Lots of times we provide the trash bag, but we encourage people to bring trash bags if they are purchasing like a bundle or a large amount of balloons,” Shimabukuro said.

Big-balloon season coincides with graduation season in May and June across the islands, Shimabukuro said.

Hawaii Pacific University already has a balloon ban in place for graduations. “HPU is committed to sustainability and the elimination of things like single-use plastics and nonessential plastics such as balloons,” Greg Grauman, HPU’s vice president of enrollment management, said in an email statement.

Christina Morris, owner of Picnic Palace Hawaii, said the balloon fines are overdue.

Pointing out that Florida’s law took effect before Hawaii’s, Morris said, “For Florida to beat Hawaii passing that law — I’m not saying that Florida doesn’t care about the environment, but I would think Hawaii would be more on it.”

So far, the Honolulu Police Department has not received any complaint or report about balloon violations, according to HPD spokesperson Michelle Yu.

State lawmakers passed the balloon legislation in 2021. It was supported by House Speaker Scott Saiki (D, Ala Moana-Kakaako-Downtown) and Sens. Karl Rhoads (D, Nuuanu-­Downtown-Iwilei) and Mike Gabbard (D, Kapolei-Makakilo-Kalaeloa).

Beach Environmental Awareness Campaign Hawaii, the nonprofit group that pushed for the law, points out that the dangers of releasing balloons, intentionally or not, can also harm marine life. “Balloons are one of the most deadly types of marine debris,” said B.E.A.C.H. co-founder Suzanne Frazer.

Sea turtles, albatrosses and other marine animals can mistake balloons for their normal diet of squid and jellyfish, Frazer said.

In the case of a sea turtle, ingesting a balloon can touch off a blockage preventing release of gases, Frazer said. “What ends up happening to the animal is that it becomes what’s called positively buoyant — where it will float to the surfaces of the ocean, she said. Unable to dive to get its food, a floating sea turtle can starve to death in up to about 60 days, Frazer said.

“Most people aren’t rule-breakers, you know,” Frazer said. “If they know what a law is, then they’re likely to follow it.”