Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii REALTORS, a statewide professional trade organization for the real estate industry, has appointed Kalama Kim as its 2023 president. Read more

Hawaii REALTORS, a statewide professional trade organization for the real estate industry, has appointed Kalama Kim as its 2023 president. Kim has nearly two decades of real estate experience, serving as president of Berkshire Hathaway Home Hawaii Realty since early 2022. He previously was a principal broker and district manager at Coldwell Banker Realty for 17 years.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.