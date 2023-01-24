comscore Teacher shortage complicates Hawaii’s preschool plan
Teacher shortage complicates Hawaii’s preschool plan

  By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • COURTESY OFFICE OF LT. GOV. SYLVIA LUKE A modular building — popularly known as a portable — built for Kamehameha Schools is the type of structure envisioned for Hawaii public preschools under Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke’s “Ready Keiki” plan to create universal access to preschool.

  • COURTESY OFFICE OF LT. GOV. SYLVIA LUKE These portable buildings at Kamehameha Schools are the type of “modular building” envisioned for Hawaii’s public preschools.

As the state embarks on its ambitious plan to offer universal access to preschool by creating 465 new classrooms by 2032, among the questions stakeholders are asking most is, How will so many additional preschool teachers be found in the midst of the state’s chronic teacher shortage? Read more

