Hawaii Beat | Sports

Warriors take top ranking on the road

By Star-Advertiser staff
Today
Updated 11:48 p.m.

The University of Hawaii men's volleyball team embarked on its first road trip of the season on Monday still with a firm grip on the top line of the NVA/AVCA Men's National Collegiate Coaches Poll.

The Rainbow Warriors (4-0) received 21 of 22 first-place votes in the third poll of the regular season after sweeping through a two-match series with Saint Francis last Wednesday and Friday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

UH was the unanimous No. 1 among the panel of coaches last week, but No. 2 UCLA (6-0) picked up a first-place vote in Monday's poll following sweeps of Big West members UC Santa Barbara and UC San Diego on Friday and Saturday.

Long Beach State (4-0) remained at No. 3, followed by Penn State (6-0) and Pepperdine (5-1). UC Irvine (6-0) moved up a spot to No. 6.

The Warriors will play three matches in four days during this week's visit to North Carolina. UH opens the trip against Queens (1-3), an independent, on Wednesday in Charlotte and faces Belmont Abbey (1-5) on Thursday in Belmont. They end the week against Barton (0-4) on Saturday in Wilson. Belmont Abbey and Barton are members of Conference Carolinas.