comscore Warriors take top ranking on the road
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Warriors take top ranking on the road

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:48 p.m.

The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team embarked on its first road trip of the season on Monday still with a firm grip on the top line of the NVA/AVCA Men’s National Collegiate Coaches Poll. Read more

Previous Story
Lifeguard Luke Shepardson wins prestigious ‘Eddie’ surf contest

Scroll Up