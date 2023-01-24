Hawaii Prep World | Sports 3 teams each get 4 first-place votes in boys hoops poll By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:54 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! In the latest installment of Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10 musical chairs, ‘Iolani eked out one more point than Maryknoll to land at No. 1 for the first time this season. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. In the latest installment of Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10 musical chairs, ‘Iolani eked out one more point than Maryknoll to land at No. 1 for the first time this season. ‘Iolani (18-9, 6-3 ILH) is one of three teams that collected four first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media. Maryknoll (25-4, 7-2 ILH) also garnered four first-place votes. So did Mililani (16-3, 10-0 OIA West), but Maryknoll remained at No. 2 and Mililani stayed at No. 3. Last week’s top team, Saint Louis (21-6, 6-3 ILH), slid to No. 4 after losing to Punahou and ‘Iolani. The young Crusaders netted a single first-place vote, as did No. 6 Kailua (19-4, 10-0 OIA East). Despite getting a No. 1 vote for the first time this year, the Surfriders dropped a notch to No. 6. Punahou (19-7, 5-4 ILH) moved up to No. 5 and is on a three-game win streak, its longest since late December. Campbell, Kamehameha, Leilehua and Kahuku round out the Top 10. Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10 Jan. 23, 2023 Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW 1. ‘Iolani (4) (18-9, 6-3 ILH) 124 4 > won at No. 2 Maryknoll 43-40 (OT), Tuesday > won at Mid-Pacific 57-36, Thursday > def. No. 1 Saint Louis 41-35, Saturday > next: vs. Punahou, Tuesday, 6 p.m. > next: vs. TBD 2. Maryknoll (4) (25-4, 7-2 ILH) 123 2 > lost to No. 4 ‘Iolani 43-40 (OT), Tuesday > def. No. 7 Kamehameha 52-36, Thursday > won at Mid-Pacific 45-22, Saturday > next: at Saint Louis, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. > next: vs. TBD 3. Mililani (4) (16-3, 10-0 OIA) 111 3 > won at Kapolei 57-33, Wednesday > def. Radford 72-48, Saturday > next: vs. Roosevelt-Waipahu winner, Friday, 6:30 p.m. 4. Saint Louis (1) (21-6, 6-3 ILH) 98 1 > won at No. 7 Kamehameha 47-42 (OT), Tuesday > lost at No. 6 Punahou 43-37, Thursday > lost at No. 4 ‘Iolani 41-35, Saturday > next: vs. Maryknoll, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. > next: vs. TBD 5. Punahou (19-7, 5-4 ILH) 81 6 > def. Mid-Pacific 69-30, Tuesday > def. No. 1 Saint Louis 43-37, Thursday > won at No. 7 Kamehameha 58-50, Saturday > next: at ‘Iolani, Tuesday, 6 p.m. > next: vs. TBD 6. Kailua (1) (19-4, 10-0 OIA) 80 5 > won at Roosevelt 45-44, Wednesday > next: vs. Kapolei-Kalaheo winner, Friday, 6:30 p.m. 7. Campbell (20-5, 10-1 OIA) 53 9 > def. No. 8 Leilehua 56-49, Wednesday > next: vs. Moanalua-Radford winner, Friday, 6:30 p.m. 8. Kamehameha (13-15, 3-6 ILH) 37 7 > lost to No. 1 Saint Louis 47-42 (OT), Tuesday > lost at No. 2 Maryknoll 52-36, Thursday > lost to No. 6 Punahou 58-50, Saturday > next: at Mid-Pacific, Tuesday, 6 p.m. > next: vs. TBD 9. Leilehua (15-7, 8-2 OIA) 34 8 > lost at No. 9 Campbell 56-49, Wednesday > def. Kapolei 73-53, Saturday > next: vs. Kaiser, Thursday, 6:30 p.m. 10. Kahuku (16-3, 9-1 OIA) 26 10 > won at Kaiser 63-47, Wednesday > def. Roosevelt 66-41, Saturday > next: vs. Leilehua-Kaiser winner, Friday, 6:30 p.m. Also receiving votes: Moanalua 2, Kohala 1. Previous Story Lifeguard Luke Shepardson wins prestigious ‘Eddie’ surf contest Next Story Television and radio – Jan. 24, 2023