3 teams each get 4 first-place votes in boys hoops poll

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In the latest installment of Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10 musical chairs, ‘Iolani eked out one more point than Maryknoll to land at No. 1 for the first time this season. Read more

In the latest installment of Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10 musical chairs, ‘Iolani eked out one more point than Maryknoll to land at No. 1 for the first time this season.

‘Iolani (18-9, 6-3 ILH) is one of three teams that collected four first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media. Maryknoll (25-4, 7-2 ILH) also garnered four first-place votes.

So did Mililani (16-3, 10-0 OIA West), but Maryknoll remained at No. 2 and Mililani stayed at No. 3.

Last week’s top team, Saint Louis (21-6, 6-3 ILH), slid to No. 4 after losing to Punahou and ‘Iolani. The young Crusaders netted a single first-place vote, as did No. 6 Kailua (19-4, 10-0 OIA East).

Despite getting a No. 1 vote for the first time this year, the Surfriders dropped a notch to No. 6.

Punahou (19-7, 5-4 ILH) moved up to No. 5 and is on a three-game win streak, its longest since late December.

Campbell, Kamehameha, Leilehua and Kahuku round out the Top 10.

Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10

Jan. 23, 2023

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. ‘Iolani (4) (18-9, 6-3 ILH) 124 4

> won at No. 2 Maryknoll 43-40 (OT), Tuesday

> won at Mid-Pacific 57-36, Thursday

> def. No. 1 Saint Louis 41-35, Saturday

> next: vs. Punahou, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

> next: vs. TBD

2. Maryknoll (4) (25-4, 7-2 ILH) 123 2

> lost to No. 4 ‘Iolani 43-40 (OT), Tuesday

> def. No. 7 Kamehameha 52-36, Thursday

> won at Mid-Pacific 45-22, Saturday

> next: at Saint Louis, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

> next: vs. TBD

3. Mililani (4) (16-3, 10-0 OIA) 111 3

> won at Kapolei 57-33, Wednesday

> def. Radford 72-48, Saturday

> next: vs. Roosevelt-Waipahu winner, Friday, 6:30 p.m.

4. Saint Louis (1) (21-6, 6-3 ILH) 98 1

> won at No. 7 Kamehameha 47-42 (OT), Tuesday

> lost at No. 6 Punahou 43-37, Thursday

> lost at No. 4 ‘Iolani 41-35, Saturday

> next: vs. Maryknoll, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

> next: vs. TBD

5. Punahou (19-7, 5-4 ILH) 81 6

> def. Mid-Pacific 69-30, Tuesday

> def. No. 1 Saint Louis 43-37, Thursday

> won at No. 7 Kamehameha 58-50, Saturday

> next: at ‘Iolani, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

> next: vs. TBD

6. Kailua (1) (19-4, 10-0 OIA) 80 5

> won at Roosevelt 45-44, Wednesday

> next: vs. Kapolei-Kalaheo winner, Friday, 6:30 p.m.

7. Campbell (20-5, 10-1 OIA) 53 9

> def. No. 8 Leilehua 56-49, Wednesday

> next: vs. Moanalua-Radford winner, Friday, 6:30 p.m.

8. Kamehameha (13-15, 3-6 ILH) 37 7

> lost to No. 1 Saint Louis 47-42 (OT), Tuesday

> lost at No. 2 Maryknoll 52-36, Thursday

> lost to No. 6 Punahou 58-50, Saturday

> next: at Mid-Pacific, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

> next: vs. TBD

9. Leilehua (15-7, 8-2 OIA) 34 8

> lost at No. 9 Campbell 56-49, Wednesday

> def. Kapolei 73-53, Saturday

> next: vs. Kaiser, Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

10. Kahuku (16-3, 9-1 OIA) 26 10

> won at Kaiser 63-47, Wednesday

> def. Roosevelt 66-41, Saturday

> next: vs. Leilehua-Kaiser winner, Friday, 6:30 p.m.