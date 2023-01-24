comscore 3 teams each get 4 first-place votes in boys hoops poll
3 teams each get 4 first-place votes in boys hoops poll

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:54 p.m.

In the latest installment of Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10 musical chairs, ‘Iolani eked out one more point than Maryknoll to land at No. 1 for the first time this season. Read more

