‘Iolani rallies past Maryknoll to earn state berth
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:25 a.m.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
‘Iolani’s Mele Sake battled to get a shot against Maryknoll’s Taimane Faleafine-Auwae on Monday at Maryknoll gym. Sake finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds.
