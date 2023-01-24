comscore ‘Iolani rallies past Maryknoll to earn state berth
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

‘Iolani rallies past Maryknoll to earn state berth

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:25 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM ‘Iolani’s Mele Sake battled to get a shot against Maryknoll’s Taimane Faleafine-Auwae on Monday at Maryknoll gym. Sake finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    ‘Iolani’s Mele Sake battled to get a shot against Maryknoll’s Taimane Faleafine-Auwae on Monday at Maryknoll gym. Sake finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Paige Oh scored 11 of her 13 points in the fourth quarter as No. 3 ‘Iolani rallied from a 13-point, second-half deficit for a 41-36 win over No. 2 Maryknoll to secure a state-tournament berth on Monday night at Maryknoll Community Center. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard – Jan. 24, 2023

Scroll Up