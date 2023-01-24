Konawaena vaults past Maryknoll in girls hoops poll

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Konawaena collected six out of 11 first-place votes and moved to the No. 1 spot in the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10. It is the Wildcats’ first time with the top ranking this season.

The Wildcats routed Kohala last week and hosted Hilo on Monday night. The Wildcats entered Monday’s game 19-4 overall and 10-0 in BIIF play.

Maryknoll went 2-1 last week, including a 48-47 overtime loss at ‘Iolani. The Spartans were without head coach Chico Furtado (illness) and hosted ‘Iolani on Monday night in a tiebreaker game for first place in the ILH. The tiebreaker matchup was necessary because a state-tournament berth was at stake.

‘Iolani, the three-time defending state champion, won five games in a row going into the tiebreaker battle.

The OIA semifinals and BIIF semifinals were played on Monday, as well. Campbell, Moanalua, Radford and Kaiser have all qualified for the state championships.

Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10

Jan. 23, 2023

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Konawaena (6) (19-4, 10-0 BIIF reg. season) 103 2

> won at Kohala 83-17, Wednesday

> next: vs. Hilo, Monday, 6 p.m.

> next: vs. KS-Hawaii, Wednesday

2. Maryknoll (2) (20-3, 10-2 ILH) reg. season 97 1

> won at No. 9 Punahou 58-47, Monday

> lost at No. 3 ‘Iolani 48-47 (OT), Wednesday

> def. No. 6 Kamehameha 46-35, Friday

> next: vs. No. 3 ‘Iolani, Monday, 6 p.m.

> next: if MS beats IOL, vs. Kamehameha-Damien winner, Tuesday, time TBD. If MS loses to IOL, vs. Punahou, Tuesday

3. ‘Iolani (3) (19-8, 10-2 ILH reg. season) 96 3

> def. No. 1 Maryknoll 48-47 (OT), Wednesday

> def. No. 9 Punahou 54-40, Friday

> next: at No. 1 Maryknoll, Monday, 6 p.m.

> next: if IOL beats MS, vs. Kamehameha-Damien winner, Tuesday, time TBD. If IOL loses to MS, vs. Punahou, Tuesday

4. Campbell (13-6, 10-0 OIA reg. season) 77 4

> def. Kailua 75-24, Friday

> next: vs. Kaiser, Monday, 7:30 p.m.

5. Lahainaluna (14-3, 11-1 MIL reg. season) 63 5

> def. Baldwin 84-20, Friday

> next: vs. Baldwin, Monday, 5:30 p.m.

> next: if Lunas beat Baldwin, Lunas play Maui/KS-Maui winner on Tuesday

6. Maui (14-3, 10-2 MIL reg. season) 42 7

> def. KS-Maui 41-26, Tuesday

> next: vs. KS-Maui, Monday

> next: if Maui beats KS-Maui, Maui plays Lahainaluna-Baldwin winner on Tuesday

7. Waiakea (13-4, 10-1 BIIF) 41 8

> def. Christian Liberty 75-21, Tuesday

> next: vs. Keaau, Monday, 6 p.m.

8. Kamehameha (17-11, 5-7 ILH reg. season) 40 6

> won at Damien 46-41, Monday

> lost at No. 1 Maryknoll 46-35, Friday

> next: vs. Damien, Monday, 6 p.m.

> next: if KS beats Damien, at Maryknoll-‘Iolani winner, Tuesday

9. Punahou (12-9, 5-7 ILH reg. season) 31 9

> lost to No. 1 Maryknoll 58-47, Monday

> def. Damien 46-41, Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

> lost at No. 3 ‘Iolani 54-40, Friday

> next: at ‘Iolani or Maryknoll, Tuesday, time TBD

10. Moanalua (17-6, 11-0 OIA reg. season) 10 10

> def. Leilehua 47-28, Friday

> next: vs. Radford, Monday, 5:30 p.m.

> next: if Moanalua beats Radford, vs. Kaiser-Campbell winner, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. If Moanalua loses to Radford, vs. Kais-Cam loser, Wed.