comscore Konawaena vaults past Maryknoll in girls hoops poll
Konawaena vaults past Maryknoll in girls hoops poll

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:50 p.m.

Life at the top sure isn’t easy. Konawaena collected six out of 11 first-place votes and moved to the No. 1 spot in the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10. It is the Wildcats’ first time with the top ranking this season. Read more

