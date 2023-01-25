Letter: Increase HPD’s budget and officer headcount

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) needs to significantly increase the number of police officers by 38%. Staffing kept up with Oahu’s population up through around 1989, when we peaked at about one officer for every 334 residents. Today we have just one sworn officer for around 462 Oahu residents. Increase the police force headcount from just 2,200 sworn officers to around 3,042 sworn officers.

The safety of the citizens is the very first priority of municipal government. Since 2000, we have heard numerous news stories about how stretched our officers were to keep up with increasing crime and emergencies across the island’s eight patrol districts. It’s no wonder: The city has failed to keep up with funding and staffing.

Mere police presence deters crime. It behooves the City Council and the mayor to increase HPD’s budget and officer headcount to restore enforcement of the law and again provide adequate public safety.

Von Kenric Kaneshiro

Downtown Honolulu

