Letter: Let pot smokers use edible cannabis instead

In reference to Kenneth Hartlein (“Legalized pot stinks up neighbor’s home,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Jan. 23), I totally agree with his concern.

My neighbor’s secondhand smoke from marijuana also enters my home. It is a very pungent smell that is very irritating to those who do not smoke marijuana.

I hope our legislators take into account the right, of those who don’t smoke marijuana, to clean fresh air in their homes and surroundings.

If our legislators are to legalize marijuana, they should legalize edible marijuana products. Why do people have to smoke marijuana to get high when they can get the same results through edible marijuana products?

This would be a win-win for both sides: no irritating secondhand smoke for others to breathe, and those who want to get high can do so without infringing on the right of others to breathe fresh, clean air.

Charles Lee

Kailua

