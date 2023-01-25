Letter: Marijuana smoke not as bad as cigarette smoke

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In response to Kenneth Hartlein’s complaint (“Legalized pot stinks up neighbor’s home,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Jan. 23): He is complaining about something that is a lot less harmful than cigarette smoke. At least pot smoke is not loaded with chemicals proven to cause cancer from secondhand cigarette smoke.

A lot of us have had to deal with that “stink” for decades and nobody cared. When we pleaded nicely for them to move, they only gave us the finger.

So since I and many of us have had to deal with cigarette smokers — and there are many more of them than pot smokers — stop complaining, get used to it, or move.

Kip Anderson

Salt Lake

