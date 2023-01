Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

One moment’s exuberant release can mean many, many years of pollution before they break down, sometimes into little bits that marine life and other animals can ingest, according to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. And did we mention that the law, which took effect this month, imposes a $500 fine for violators? That can be a killjoy, too.