Off The News: Higher rates, fewer guests for hotels

Tourist arrivals during December were down from 2019, when numbers reached an extravagant pre-pandemic peak. That has some in the hospitality industry trimming payrolls — a pity, considering that hotels made more money than in pre-COVID times.

Hawaii’s hotel revenues in December rose to nearly $538 million — up 10.8% from December 2019. Meanwhile, the statewide average room rate was more than $440 — nearly 25% higher than in 2019.

Newsflash: When prices rise, fewer buy. The county with the lowest occupancy, Maui (63.7%), charged a whopping average daily rate of $734 a night, up 35.6% from 2019. High prices — and revenues — and fewer travelers. Wasn’t that a hotel industry goal, once?