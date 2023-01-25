comscore Off The News: Higher rates, fewer guests for hotels
Off The News: Higher rates, fewer guests for hotels

Tourist arrivals during December were down from 2019, when numbers reached an extravagant pre-pandemic peak. That has some in the hospitality industry trimming payrolls — a pity, considering that hotels made more money than in pre-COVID times. Read more

