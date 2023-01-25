Editorial | Off the News Off The News: Higher rates, fewer guests for hotels Today Updated 6:45 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Tourist arrivals during December were down from 2019, when numbers reached an extravagant pre-pandemic peak. That has some in the hospitality industry trimming payrolls — a pity, considering that hotels made more money than in pre-COVID times. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Tourist arrivals during December were down from 2019, when numbers reached an extravagant pre-pandemic peak. That has some in the hospitality industry trimming payrolls — a pity, considering that hotels made more money than in pre-COVID times. Hawaii’s hotel revenues in December rose to nearly $538 million — up 10.8% from December 2019. Meanwhile, the statewide average room rate was more than $440 — nearly 25% higher than in 2019. Newsflash: When prices rise, fewer buy. The county with the lowest occupancy, Maui (63.7%), charged a whopping average daily rate of $734 a night, up 35.6% from 2019. High prices — and revenues — and fewer travelers. Wasn’t that a hotel industry goal, once? Previous Story Letter: Focus on real issues, not feral-chicken fines