Handi-Van to improve service under DOJ deal

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JUNE 2 TheHandi-Van is operated by the private nonprofit Oahu Transit Services Inc. under a contract with the city. A Handi-Van vehicle drops off a passenger in Honolulu.

Following a public complaint over the inability to easily book rides on the city’s prime paratransit service, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday it entered into a settlement agreement with the City and County of Honolulu to improve the operations of TheHandi-Van. Read more

