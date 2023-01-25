Kokua Line: Will Tax-Aide take walk-ins?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: Are you sure they will take walk-ins for Tax-Aide? If so, please say where.

Answer: Yes, nine of the AARP Foundation’s 13 Tax-Aide sites on Oahu plan to serve clients on a walk-in basis, first come, first served, according to the posted schedule. Sites will open in February.

You thought otherwise because you found information from a past year online, when COVID-19 restrictions limited access statewide. This year the type of service will vary by location. Here is information about the Oahu sites:

Honolulu

>> Catholic Charities, 1822 Keeaumoku St. Open Saturdays, Feb. 18 to April 8. Appointments only; no walk-ins. The appointment line (808-319-7681) will be open starting Feb. 3, Tuesdays and Fridays only, from 9 a.m. to noon. Do not leave a message; calls will not be returned.

>> International Church of Oahu, 20 Dowsett Ave. Open Tuesdays and Thursdays, Feb. 7 to April 6, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Closed Feb. 23 and March 23. Walk-in only; no appointments. Do not call the church. Mask required.

>> Lanakila Multipurpose Senior Center, 1640 Lanakila Ave. Open Mondays, Feb. 6 to April 10, 8 a.m. to noon. Closed Feb. 20 and March 27. Appointments only; no walk-ins. Call 808-847-1322. Mask required.

>> Hawaii Kai Public Library, 249 Lunalilo Home Road. Open Saturdays, Feb. 4 to April 8, 9 a.m. to noon. Closed Feb. 18. Walk-in only; no appointments. Do not call library. Mask required.

Central and Leeward Oahu

>> Aiea Public Library, 99-374 Pohai Place. Open Tuesdays, Feb. 7 to April 11, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Closed March 28. Walk-in only; no appointments. Do not call library. Mask required.

>> Kroc Community Center, 91-3257 Kualakai Parkway. Open Saturdays, Feb. 18 to April 8, 9 a.m. to noon. Make an appointment for in-person service or same-day drop-off. The appointment line (805-768-4033) will be open Fridays, Feb. 10 to March 31, from 9 a.m. to noon. Note that the area code is 805.

>> Villages of Kapolei Rec 2 Mauka Hall (across street from Community Center), 91-1050 Kamaaha Loop. Open Tuesdays, Feb. 7 to April 11, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Last entry 1:15 p.m. Walk-in only; no appointments.

>> Ewa Beach Library, 91-950 North Road. Open Thursdays, Feb. 16 to April 6, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Make an appointment for in-person service or same-day drop-off. The appointment line (805-768-4033) will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 8 to March 29, from 9 a.m. to noon. Note that the area code is 805.

>> Waianae Public Library, 85-625 Farrington Highway. Open Wednesdays, Feb. 8 to April 12, 9 a.m. to noon. Drop off paperwork for same-day service. Walk-in only; no appointments.

>> Nanakuli Public Library, 99-070 Farrington Highway. Open Fridays, Feb. 3 to March 31, 9 a.m. to noon. Drop off paperwork for same-day service. Walk-in only; no appointments.

Windward Oahu

>> Kahuku Public & School Library, 56-490 Kamehameha Highway. Open Thursdays, Feb. 2 to April 13, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Walk-in only; no appointments. Sign up outside library and await turn.

>> Church of the Nazarene, 536 Oneawa St., Kailua. Open Mondays, Feb. 6 to April 17, 9 a.m. to noon. Walk-in only; no appointments. Do not call church or pastor. No entry to site before 8 a.m. Sign up and await turn.

>> KEY Project, 47-200 Waihee Road, Kaneohe. Open Fridays, Feb. 3 to April 14, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Closed April 7. Walk-in only; no appointments. Do not call KEY Project office. No early entry to tax-preparation area. Sign up and await turn.

The AARP Foundation’s Tax-Aide program provides free tax-preparation service in conjunction with the Internal Revenue Service, for people with relatively simple returns. AARP membership is not required.

This program is popular, and it may not be possible to serve everyone. Also, based on past years, hours and locations are subject to change. Check www.taxaidehi.org for updates, or use the site locator on the AARP’s main website, at 808ne.ws/taxloc.

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.