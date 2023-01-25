comscore North Shore killer can get life without parole
Hawaii News

North Shore killer can get life without parole

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:53 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / SEPT. 6 Stephen Brown, with lawyer William Bagasol during trial, was in court Tuesday for the reading of the jury’s extended-sentencing verdict.

A trial jury’s decision Tuesday clears the way for Stephen Brown, 28, to be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the grisly 2017 murder of Telma Boinville, 51, who interrupted a burglary at a North Shore vacation rental. Read more

