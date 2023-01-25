comscore Spurgin lifts HPU women to OT victory
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Spurgin lifts HPU women to OT victory

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:03 p.m.

Abby Spurgin scored 23 points, including eight in overtime, and Avery Cargill added 18 as the Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team beat Academy of Art 72-65 on Tuesday in Belmont, Calif. Read more

Previous Story
‘Iolani rallies past Maryknoll to earn state berth

Scroll Up