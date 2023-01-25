Spurgin lifts HPU women to OT victory

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Abby Spurgin scored 23 points, including eight in overtime, and Avery Cargill added 18 as the Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team beat Academy of Art 72-65 on Tuesday in Belmont, Calif. Read more

Abby Spurgin scored 23 points, including eight in overtime, and Avery Cargill added 18 as the Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team beat Academy of Art 72-65 on Tuesday in Belmont, Calif.

Kaylee Berry finished with 10 points and 14 rebounds and Haley Masaki also scored 10 points for the Sharks (9-8, 7-3 PacWest).

Jadence Clifton scored 29 points for the Urban Knights (4-14, 4-8), including a 3-pointer with eight seconds left in regulation to tie it at 60.

>> Mason Landdeck scored 28 points, but the Hawaii Pacific men lost to Academy or Art 82-72.

Melo Sanchez finished with 14 points and Jalen Chandler added 12 for the Sharks (7-13, 2-8).

Mike Asante scored 20 points for the Urban Knights (13-7, 8-5).

UH Hilo hoops splits with Fresno Pacific

Carlos Ramsey Jr. scored 26 points and Nadjrick Peat finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds as the Hawaii Hilo men’s basketball team beat Fresno Pacific 75-58 on Tuesday in Fresno, Calif.

Darren Williams added 16 points for the Vulcans (13-4, 9-3 PacWest).

Nate Kendricks and Kyle Monk each scored 12 points for the Sunbirds (5-13, 2-9).

>> Mandi Kawaha scored 15 points and Kamalu Kamakawiwoole added 13, but the Hawaii Hilo women lost to Fresno Pacific 58-49.

The Vulcans (7-11, 4-8 PacWest) were 18-for-60 from the field.

Julie Ramirez and Joleen Corona each scored 11 points for the Sunbirds (7-11, 2-9).