No matter the foe, Wade wants Warriors to focus on efficiency

An emphasis on efficiency permeates just about every aspect of the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team’s first road trip of the season.

The top-ranked Rainbow Warriors left Honolulu on Monday afternoon en route to North Carolina, where they’ll play the first of three matches over a four-day span today against Queens University of Charlotte.

Whether in adhering to the travel itinerary or the on-court game plans, UH coach Charlie Wade wants the Warriors to keep the operation running smoothly during their stay in the Tar Heel State.

“We always try to be efficient,” UH coach Charlie Wade said in a phone interview from Charlotte. “Everybody on time, where they need to be. … So it’s nice to get one of these under our wings early.

“There are some young guys who are on their first road trip, so we expect the older guys to lead by example.”

The Warriors took 14 players on the road trip, with much of a veteran roster versed in the rigors and expectations of travel. Even so, the trek will provide new experiences for some of the returnees.

“It’s going to be a long one for sure, going to the East Coast for the first time for me,” UH outside hitter Spyros Chakas said after the Warriors’ match against Saint Francis last Friday. “Coach said it’s going to be six time-zone difference, we’re going to have to adjust to that and it’s three games in four days. We have to fix what we have to fix and get stronger.

“We always have great fun on the road. We’re good as a group and I think it shows on the court. It’s a great atmosphere both home and on the road.”

After the Warriors (4-0) face the Royals (1-3) today at Curry Arena, the trip continues with matches against Belmont Abbey (1-5) on Thursday and Barton (0-4) on Saturday.

While wins have been few for the trio of North Carolina programs, the Warriors entered the trip focused on building on a season-opening homestand that saw the Warriors pick up two four-set wins over current No. 8 Ball State and two sweeps of Saint Francis last week.

Through four matches, the Warriors rank sixth in the nation in hitting percentage (.380) and aces per set (2.29).

Chakas is second nationally with 4.57 kills per set (trailing only Pepperdine’s Jaylen Jasper’s 5.26), and UH setter Jakob Thelle is third in assists per set (11.79). Chakas is also 10th with a .455 hitting percentage.

“I think we’re all very comfortable with what we’re doing, and at this time of year we’re trying to get a lot of guys playing time,” Wade said. “That’s one thing we’ve historically done in January and February.”

The Warriors indeed shared playing time among their top two units in both sweeps last week against Saint Francis.

Queens is in its final season as an independent. It will join the Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association in 2024. Belmont Abbey and Barton are members of Conference Carolinas.

UH and Queens met last year in the First Point Collegiate Challenge in Austin, Texas., and the Warriors served up a then-program-record 17 aces in a 25-10, 25-11, 25-8 sweep. UH also swept a home match with the Royals in 2020 and a series in Charlotte in 2019.

While the Royals are coming off of a five-set loss to Merrimack College on Sunday, the Warriors — ranked first in the AVCA coaches poll and Off the Block media poll — are riding a 13-match winning streak dating back to last season.

Daniel Leitao, a 6-foot-4 senior, leads the Royals with 36 total kills and 2.40 per set. Ananias Hayes, a 5-10 senior, is next at 2.33 kills per set.

“It’s more about us,” Wade said of UH’s focus this week. “It’s men’s volleyball. They’ve all got guys who can jump and hit and a lot of guys who can crack jump serves and score points that way too. Everybody’s got that. We’re still very much concerned with what we’re doing on our side of the net.”

Rainbow Warriors volleyball

At Curry Arena; Charlotte, N.C.

No. 1 Hawaii (4-0) vs. Queens (1-3)

>> When: Today, 2 p.m.

>> TV: None

>> Radio: 1420-AM/ 92.7-FM

>> Online: ESPN+