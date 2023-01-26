Letter: More important issues than feeding chickens

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I read with amusement about the introduction of House Bill 72, which says that anyone caught feeding feral chickens could face a $500 fine (“Feeding feral chickens could bring $500 fine,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 19). The person would have to be caught in the act.

Give me a break. Do the words “illegal fireworks” ring a bell? Stop wasting our time on something that cannot even compare to people blowing up neighborhoods in the middle of the night, risking the lives of innocent people as well as themselves. How many of these offenders are caught?

May I also add the other huge issue of people driving around with expired registration and safety checks, and totally blackened tinted windshields, which also are illegal and dangerous. It is very likely that these individuals do not have insurance.

Who is supposed to catch these terrible people feeding chickens? Give me a break. Let’s focus on important issues.

Dave Ortiz

Kaneohe

