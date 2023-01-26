comscore Letter: More important issues than feeding chickens
Editorial | Letters

Letter: More important issues than feeding chickens

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I read with amusement about the introduction of House Bill 72, which says that anyone caught feeding feral chickens could face a $500 fine (“Feeding feral chickens could bring $500 fine,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 19). The person would have to be caught in the act. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Hawaii a good fit for hydrogen fuel

Scroll Up