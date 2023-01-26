Editorial | Letters Letter: Unions, politicians influence tax policies Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! I wrote a letter on Aug. 7 after receiving my tax assessment notice, bemoaning the fact that I was now paying rent to the city for the house that I thought I owned (“Higher property tax bills hit kamaaina homeowners hard,” Star- Advertiser). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. I wrote a letter on Aug. 7 after receiving my tax assessment notice, bemoaning the fact that I was now paying rent to the city for the house that I thought I owned (“Higher property tax bills hit kamaaina homeowners hard,” Star- Advertiser). I mistakenly thought the increase in property tax was solely the result of mainland money coming in and inflating our real estate market. But after reading David Shapiro’s column in the Sunday paper, I woke up (“Mayor, Council must ease doubt about Oahu tax valuations,” Star-Advertiser, Volcanic Ash, Jan. 15)! I had forgotten that our state was controlled by powerful unions, puppeteers of our greedy politicians. It seems they have the perfect symbiotic relationship. Louis Carnazzo Kailua (Editor’s note: A subsequent column, “Property valuations fair and objective,” by the city’s budget director and City Council budget chairman, ran on Jan. 22.) EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Hawaii a good fit for hydrogen fuel