Letter: Unions, politicians influence tax policies

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I wrote a letter on Aug. 7 after receiving my tax assessment notice, bemoaning the fact that I was now paying rent to the city for the house that I thought I owned (“Higher property tax bills hit kamaaina homeowners hard,” Star- Advertiser) . Read more

I wrote a letter on Aug. 7 after receiving my tax assessment notice, bemoaning the fact that I was now paying rent to the city for the house that I thought I owned (“Higher property tax bills hit kamaaina homeowners hard,” Star- Advertiser).

I mistakenly thought the increase in property tax was solely the result of mainland money coming in and inflating our real estate market. But after reading David Shapiro’s column in the Sunday paper, I woke up (“Mayor, Council must ease doubt about Oahu tax valuations,” Star-Advertiser, Volcanic Ash, Jan. 15)!

I had forgotten that our state was controlled by powerful unions, puppeteers of our greedy politicians. It seems they have the perfect symbiotic relationship.

Louis Carnazzo

Kailua

(Editor’s note: A subsequent column, “Property valuations fair and objective,” by the city’s budget director and City Council budget chairman, ran on Jan. 22.)

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter