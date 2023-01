Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A free symposium, 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. today at the University of Hawaii-Manoa’s Center for Korean Studies — plus a city-sponsored photo exhibit, through Feb. 10 in Honolulu Hale’s courtyard — recognize the 120th anniversary of Korean immigration to Hawaii.

The symposium spotlights Korean women leaders who supported the fledgling immigrant community, including Ha Soo Whang, Hawaii’s first Korean social worker; and Halla Pai Huhm, who taught traditional Korean dance.

At Honolulu Hale, Marie Ann Han Yoo’s photos depict South Korea in 1956-1957, in the aftermath of the Korean War (1950-1953).