Army official focused on being ‘good partner’ for Hawaii

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:03 p.m.
  • KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Holding protest signs in the back row during a town hall Tuesday were members of Oahu Water Protectors, Healani Sonoda-Pale, left, Kainoa Azama, Dani Espiritu and retired Army Col. Anne Wright. They were waiting to ask questions of Christine Wormuth, secretary of the Army, in the old Sergeant E.C. Smith Theater at Schofield Barracks in Wahiawa.

    KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Holding protest signs in the back row during a town hall Tuesday were members of Oahu Water Protectors, Healani Sonoda-Pale, left, Kainoa Azama, Dani Espiritu and retired Army Col. Anne Wright. They were waiting to ask questions of Christine Wormuth, secretary of the Army, in the old Sergeant E.C. Smith Theater at Schofield Barracks in Wahiawa.

U.S. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth this week wrapped up a four-day visit to Hawaii, which included an itinerary packed with tours of base facilities and the Pohakuloa Training Area on Hawaii island, meetings with Native Hawaiian community leaders, a sit-down with Gov. Josh Green, and a town hall meeting with service members and military families at Schofield Barracks.

