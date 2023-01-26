comscore Bills both protecting, prohibiting abortions in Hawaii introduced
Hawaii News

Bills both protecting, prohibiting abortions in Hawaii introduced

  • By Tori DeJournett tdejournett@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 a.m.
  COURTESY PHOTO Angus McKelvey: The state senator from Maui helped introduce SB 1, which ensures protections for health care providers who perform abortions

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Angus McKelvey:

    The state senator from Maui helped introduce SB 1, which ensures protections for health care providers who perform abortions

Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s historic decision not to guarantee a women’s right to an abortion, 11 abortion-related bills have been introduced this Legislative session that would both expand abortion protections and prohibit them. Read more

