Chief justice cites innovations born from COVID restrictions

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational organizer Clyde Aikau stood after being recognized by Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald during his State of the Judiciary address Wednesday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald delivered his State of the Judiciary address Wednesday during a joint Legislature session at the state Capitol Senate chambers.

Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald outlined recent and upcoming judicial innovations — often prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic — before a joint session of the state Senate and House on Wednesday before asking for a “modest” budget increase that included a request to restore 30 COVID-era Judiciary job cuts across the islands. Read more

