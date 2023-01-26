Chief justice cites innovations born from COVID restrictions
- By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:25 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational organizer Clyde Aikau stood after being recognized by Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald during his State of the Judiciary address Wednesday.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald delivered his State of the Judiciary address Wednesday during a joint Legislature session at the state Capitol Senate chambers.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree