Hawaii Employers Council has announced two new and five reelected members of the board of governors to serve three-year terms, which became effective Jan. 1:

>> Jason Chang, executive vice president and COO, The Queen’s Health Systems, and president, The Queen’s Medical Center, has been newly elected.

>> Katy Chen, president and CEO, Goodwill Hawaii, also has been newly elected.

The following have been reelected:

>> Bob Gunter, president and CEO, Koloa Rum.

>> Gregg Nelson, general manager, CEO and president, Napili Kai Beach Resort.

>> Peter Dooher Sr., vice president, digital strategy mobility ventures and technology, Servco Pacific Inc.

>> Richard Rand, partner, Marr Jones &Wang LLLP.

>> Therese Dickerson, senior vice president and director of organizational effectiveness, Bank of Hawaii.

