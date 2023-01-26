comscore State bankruptcies ended 2022 at 17-year low
Hawaii News

State bankruptcies ended 2022 at 17-year low

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:09 p.m.

Hawaii bankruptcies ticked up in December but still finished 2022 at their lowest level in 17 years. Read more

