’Bows hope to strike first, strike hard against first-place Gauchos

This basketball season, Hawaii’s defense has attacked with cobra-quick strikes.

And, according to associate head coach and defensive strategist John Montgomery, point guard JoVon McClanahan is the “head of the snake.”

At 5 feet 10 and 175 pounds, McClanahan has disrupted the rhythm of point guards as much as 10 inches taller.

“I want to win those matchups,” said McClanahan, whose Rainbow Warriors are the Big West’s defensive leaders in points allowed (61.2 per game), field-goal accuracy (39.4%) and 3-point shooting (26.5%).

The ’Bows, 15-5 overall and 6-2 in the Big West, face an imposing challenge when they play host to UC Santa Barbara tonight in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The Gauchos top the Big West with a 7-1 record, having won three in a row and 12 of their last 13. In league play, the Gauchos average 71.1 points on 49.4% shooting while holding opponents to 58.0 points.

The most intriguing battle will be at the point. UCSB point guard Ajay Mitchell averages 15.1 points on 51.3% shooting and 4.7 assists.

“Ajay is only a sophomore,” UCSB coach Joe Pasternack said of 6-4 Mitchell. “He’s young. He’s got a long way to go. But he’s improving every day.”

McClanahan said of his counterpart: “He’s really good. I think matching up against a good point guard gives me more of a reason to go harder.”

McClanahan’s game has evolved in his third UH season. In his lone season at Sheridan College in 2020, McClanahan averaged 23.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists. But he hit only 25.8% of his 3s as a UH sophomore in 2020-21, and missed 16 of his first 18 shots from behind the arc last season. But he hit 46.5% of his 3s the rest of the way. This season, he is driving the lane more in search of layups, open teammates or fouls. He has drawn 32 fouls in eight league games. McClanahan said putting pressure at the rim gives the “big guys ways to finish because we’re (usually) in the bonus. Either you’re going to the line or we’re making layups.”

UH coach Eran Ganot described McClanahan as a “monster worker” who “deserves every bit of success that comes his way.”

The Gauchos had to regroup after 6-9 forward Amadou Sow completed his NCAA eligibility at the end of the 2021-22 season. Andre Kelly, a 6-9, 255-pound post, joined the Gauchos as a graduate transfer after averaging 13.4 points and 8.4 rebounds for Cal last season. The Gauchos initially recruited Kelly when he was a senior at Lincoln High in Stockton, Calif.

“He was familiar with us,” Pasternack said, adding, “Andre Kelly is doing a nice job. Anytime you take a guy who’s got one year left, it takes time to get used to the team. I think he’s working hard to get better and better.”

Kelly is averaging 9.2 points and 6.3 rebounds this season.

Pasternack also asked 6-10 forward Miles Norris, who hit nine 3s in a game last year, to become more of an inside force. In league games, Norris is averaging 14.5 points and 5.8 rebounds. He is connecting on 52.9% of his 3s while averaging 1.1 blocks.

“Miles is becoming a complete player,” Pasternack said. “I think in the past he’s just been a 3-point shooter. But he’s becoming a total package. It’s great to see his improvement. … He’s scoring by offensive rebounding. He’s posting up. We’re really trying to post him up. (His production has) been a reflection of that.”

The ’Bows’ starters — McClanahan, off guard Noel Coleman, wing Samuta Avea, forward Kamaka Hepa and center Bernardo da Silva — have accounted for 88% of UH’s scoring in eight league games. The Gauchos also have a tight rotation that is expected to expand from eight players. Pasternack said Matija Belic and Evans Kipruto are expected to increase their minutes.