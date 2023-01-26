comscore Silverswords fall in road opener
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Silverswords fall in road opener

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Chaminade women’s basketball team opened a two-week South California road trip with a 72-59 loss to Point Loma at Golden Gymnasium on Wednesday. Read more

Previous Story
Dave Reardon: Lifeguard Luke Shepardson mixed work and play

Scroll Up