Silverswords fall in road opener

The Chaminade women’s basketball team opened a two-week South California road trip with a 72-59 loss to Point Loma at Golden Gymnasium on Wednesday.

Despite the loss, the Silverswords (1-18, 1-12 PacWest) saw the return of their top two leading scorers in Olivia Crigler and Dallas Martinez. Crigler scored a game-high 18 points on five three-pointers after missing the past three games, while Martinez dropped 11 points in her return from a two-game absence. Emma Morris added 11 points for Chaminade.

Haylee Saurette scored 16 points to lead Point Loma (10-12, 8-6).

The Silverswords raced out to an early 14-9 lead, but went scoreless for nearly eight minutes while Point Loma took the lead with 11 points unanswered to start the second quarter. Chaminade battled to within five points at the halftime break, but the Sea Lions took control of the game for good with a 22-8 run to start the second half.

Chaminade will remain on the road, taking on Biola in La Mirada, Calif., on Friday.

Chaminade starts road trip with big loss

Weeks after losing on the final shot against Point Loma, the Chaminade men’s basketball couldn’t muster the same fight in its second meeting. The Silverswords opened their five-game road trip with a 107-61 blowout loss to the Sea Lions at Golden Gymnasium on Wednesday.

Chaminade (10-11, 5-8 PacWest) watched as Point Loma (19-3, 14-0), ranked N0. 13 in the NABC Coaches Poll and No. 12 in the D2SIDA Media Poll, pulled away right from the opening tip after sinking their first seven shots, including three triples. The Silverswords trailed 56-28 at the half, and the second half wasn’t much better, as they were outscored 51-33 in the final period.

PacWest assists leader Braden Olsen dished out six assists, along with a team-high 16 points for the Silverswords. Isaac Amaral-Artharee added 1o points, while Ross Reeves scored nine.

Chaminade will look to bounce back on Friday as it takes on Biola in La Mirada, Calif.