comscore Kamehameha eliminates Maryknoll, will face ‘Iolani for ILH championship
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

  • By Reece Nagaoka Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Kya Kanoho scored a game-high 14 points, but it was her play on the defensive side of the ball that helped seal No. 8 Kamehameha’s 44-39 win over No. 2 Maryknoll on Wednesday in the ILH tournament final at Maryknoll gym. Read more

