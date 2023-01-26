comscore Kamehameha girls get past Punahou for ILH soccer title
  • By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:19 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Kamehameha’s Sarah Naumu and teammate Shanti Ng, right, embraced after Naumu scored a goal at the 46th minute against Punahou in the ILH championship match on Wednesday.

The Kamehameha girls soccer team relied on two of its younger players to find the back of the net Wednesday in the second critical showdown against Punahou in less than a week. Read more

