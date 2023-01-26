Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Jan. 26, 2023 Today Updated 9:34 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today BASKETBALL Big West men: UC Santa Barbara vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. OIA boys Division I tournament: first round, Kalaheo at Kapolei; Radford at Moanalua; Kaiser at Leilehua; Waipahu at Roosevelt. Games start at 6:30 p.m. OIA boys Division II tournament: first round, Castle at Waialua, 6:30 p.m.; Pearl City vs. Farrington, 6:30 p.m. at McKinley. ILH Varsity I boys: playoff, Game 2, Maryknoll at Saint Louis, 6 p.m. ILH Varsity II boys: Damien vs. University, 5 p.m. at Le Jardin; Hawaii Baptist at Le Jardin, 6:30 p.m. ILH Varsity I-AA boys: Saint Louis II at Kamehameha II, 6 p.m.; Maryknoll II at Punahou II, 6 p.m. ILH Varsity I girls: championship playoff, Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m. SOCCER OIA boys Division I tournament: Semifinals, Kapolei vs. Kalani , 5:30 p.m.; Mililani vs. Kaiser, 7 p.m. Games at Kaiser. OIA boys Division II tournament: semifinals, Waianae/McKinley winner vs. Waialua, 5:30 p.m.; Farrington/Leilehua winner vs. Roosevelt, 7 p.m. Games at Roosevelt. FRIDAY BASKETBALL OIA boys Division I tournament: quarterfinals, Kalaheo/Kapolei winner at Kailua; Radford/Moanalua winner at Campbell; Kaiser/Leilehua winner at Kahuku; Waipahu/Roosevelt winner at Mililani. Games start at 6:30 p.m. OIA boys Division II tournament: semifinals, Castle/Waialua winner at Kalani, 6:30 p.m.; Pearl City/Farrington winner at Aiea, 6:30 p.m. ILH Varsity I-AA boys: ‘Iolani II at Punahou II, 6 p.m. ILH Varsity II/III girls: Single-elimination tournament ILH Varsity I-AA girls: playoff, if needed SOCCER OIA boys Division I tournament: Fifth place, 5:30 p.m. Third place, 7 p.m. Games at Castle. SWIMMING ILH: Championship trials, 5 p.m. at Punahou. OIA: Championship trials, 3:15 p.m. at K. Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center. WRESTLING ILH: 5:30 p.m. at Saint Louis. Softball Makua Ali’i Aikane 25, Hawaians 16 Makules 16, Yankees 8 Na Kahuna 31, Lokahi 17 Golden Eagles 15, Waipio 10 Hui Ohana 22, Firehouse 10 Ho’O Ikaika 18, Sons Of Hawaii 6 Na Pueo 21, Kupuna Kane 17 Fat Katz 21, Action 12 Bad Company 17, Islanders 4 Zen 14, Sportsmen 6 P.H. Shipyard 12, Go Deep 9 Soccer ILH Boys Varsity Kamehameha 2, Punahou 1 Mid-Pacific 0, ‘Iolani 0 Pac-Five 4, Damien 0 Girls Varsity Kamehameha 2, Punahou 0 2023 USMNT Schedule (Won 0, Lost 1) Wednesday: Serbia 2, United States 1 Saturday: vs. Colombia at Carson, Calif., 7:30 p.m. a-Friday, March 24: vs. Grenada at St. George’s, Grenada a-Monday, March 27: vs. El Salvador at U.S. site TBA a-CONCACAF Nations League Previous Story Television and radio – Jan. 26, 2023