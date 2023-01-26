Scoreboard – Jan. 26, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

Big West men: UC Santa Barbara vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

OIA boys Division I tournament: first round, Kalaheo at Kapolei; Radford at Moanalua; Kaiser at Leilehua; Waipahu at Roosevelt. Games start at 6:30 p.m.

OIA boys Division II tournament: first round, Castle at Waialua, 6:30 p.m.; Pearl City vs. Farrington, 6:30 p.m. at McKinley.

ILH Varsity I boys: playoff, Game 2,

Maryknoll at Saint Louis, 6 p.m.

ILH Varsity II boys: Damien vs. University, 5 p.m. at Le Jardin; Hawaii Baptist at Le

Jardin, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Varsity I-AA boys: Saint Louis II at Kamehameha II, 6 p.m.; Maryknoll II at Punahou II, 6 p.m.

ILH Varsity I girls: championship playoff, Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

OIA boys Division I tournament:

Semifinals, Kapolei vs. Kalani , 5:30 p.m.; Mililani vs. Kaiser, 7 p.m. Games at Kaiser.

OIA boys Division II tournament:

semifinals, Waianae/McKinley winner vs. Waialua, 5:30 p.m.; Farrington/Leilehua winner vs. Roosevelt, 7 p.m. Games at Roosevelt.

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

OIA boys Division I tournament: quarterfinals, Kalaheo/Kapolei winner at Kailua; Radford/Moanalua winner at Campbell; Kaiser/Leilehua winner at Kahuku; Waipahu/Roosevelt winner at Mililani. Games start at 6:30 p.m.

OIA boys Division II tournament: semifinals, Castle/Waialua winner at Kalani, 6:30 p.m.; Pearl City/Farrington winner at Aiea, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Varsity I-AA boys: ‘Iolani II at Punahou II, 6 p.m.

ILH Varsity II/III girls: Single-elimination tournament

ILH Varsity I-AA girls: playoff, if needed

SOCCER

OIA boys Division I tournament: Fifth place, 5:30 p.m. Third place, 7 p.m. Games at Castle.

SWIMMING

ILH: Championship trials, 5 p.m. at Punahou.

OIA: Championship trials, 3:15 p.m. at K. Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center.

WRESTLING

ILH: 5:30 p.m. at Saint Louis.

Softball

Makua Ali’i

Aikane 25, Hawaians 16

Makules 16, Yankees 8

Na Kahuna 31, Lokahi 17

Golden Eagles 15, Waipio 10

Hui Ohana 22, Firehouse 10

Ho’O Ikaika 18, Sons Of Hawaii 6

Na Pueo 21, Kupuna Kane 17

Fat Katz 21, Action 12

Bad Company 17, Islanders 4

Zen 14, Sportsmen 6

P.H. Shipyard 12, Go Deep 9

Soccer

ILH

Boys Varsity

Kamehameha 2, Punahou 1

Mid-Pacific 0, ‘Iolani 0

Pac-Five 4, Damien 0

Girls Varsity

Kamehameha 2, Punahou 0

2023 USMNT Schedule

(Won 0, Lost 1)

Wednesday: Serbia 2, United States 1

Saturday: vs. Colombia at Carson, Calif., 7:30 p.m.

a-Friday, March 24: vs. Grenada at St. George’s, Grenada

a-Monday, March 27: vs. El Salvador at U.S. site TBA

a-CONCACAF Nations League