comscore With Thelle held back, No. 1 UH takes down Queens
Sports

With Thelle held back, No. 1 UH takes down Queens

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

An understudy for two seasons, Austin Buchanan found himself centerstage for the top-ranked University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team on Wednesday. Read more

Previous Story
Dave Reardon: Lifeguard Luke Shepardson mixed work and play
Next Story
Television and radio – Jan. 26, 2023

Scroll Up