Letter: Nothing ‘cultural’ about illegal fireworks

Jan. 22 was Chinese New Year. Yet Makiki was quiet. There were no loud bombs or aerial fireworks, nor had there been in the days before.

Fireworks originated in China. Why were there none of those illegals to start the lunar new year? It seems a bit strange that all the bombs and aerials that started around Halloween are deemed “cultural.”

Sonya Richter-Smith

Makiki

