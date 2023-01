Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Men intent on sexual exploitation of Hawaii’s youth continue to be caught up in the joint federal, state and county law enforcement effort known as Operation Keiki Shield.

Over the weekend, 13 men between the ages of 22 and 61 were arrested on Oahu. Nine were charged with commercial sexual exploitation of a minor or electronic enticement of a child in the first degree, felonies punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Four — three active-duty Army members and one Marine — will be charged under military law. Each allegedly offered an undercover law enforcement officer money in exchange for sex acts.