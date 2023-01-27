comscore Editorial: Courts integral to crucial initiatives
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Courts integral to crucial initiatives

  • Today
  • Updated 6:48 p.m.

Hawaii’s Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald prefaced his State of the Judiciary address with a message to Gov. Josh Green: “We are eager to collaborate with your administration,” he said, noting that Green’s focus on homelessness and mental illness dovetails with judicial concerns. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Renters suffer when Hawaii property assessments increase

Scroll Up